



Ace rights advocacy group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has likened the death of Yinka Odumakin, publicity secretary of Afenifere to a political earthquake.

Yinka according to reports died in the early hours of yesterday from complications relating to COVID-19 at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Lagos.

In a condolence statement signed by its Executive Director, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA said the death of one of the few most outspoken advocates of zoning of the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the South East of Nigeria in 2023 so as to bridge the yawning demand for national political equity, “is very traumatizing and disastrous.”

It called on governors of the South- West states and civil society organizations in the land to immortalize the famous activist as a way of keeping his legacies intact for generation yet unborn.





“The death of Mr. Yinka Odumakin, one of the fiercest nationalists and federalists, who campaigned vigorously for the enthronement of social justice, transparency, equity, equality of rights and respect to the principles of the rule of law is very sad and tragic. That this is happening at a time of the worst kind of dictatorship and the rise of tyranny that has no conscience or feelings for the well being and welfare of the nation state and her citizens, makes his death even the more very sad. The tribe of the outspoken patriots in Nigeria has shrunk with his passage. This is one death too many,” the statement read in part.

As for politicians who would soon join the crowd of sympathizers to commiserate with the family of the deceased, HURIWA urged them to practice what the late Odumakin lived, fought and died for and save the nation their crocodile tears.