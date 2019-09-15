<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has affirmed that the numerous security nightmares confronting Nigerians in the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory can only be confronted headlong if the constitutional amendments creating State police is signed into law.

The Rights group therefore faulted the claim by the Secretary to the Federal government Mr. Boss Mustapher and the Inspector General of Police Alhaji Mohammed Adamu that community and not state police is desirable for Nigeria just as it categorically asserted that from his body language and his widely reported affirmations, it does appear that President Muhammadu Buhari is comfortable with the status quo in the policing institution of Nigeria which has abysmally performed below average.

HURIWA said the hierarchy of the police as it is are enjoying the systemic rot that weighs down the policing institution which explains why even when the federal policing structure is dysfunctional that they would rather hang on and enjoy the privileges rather than allow for fundamental reforms with far reaching implications to be adopted so the lives and properties of Nigerians can be safeguarded in compliance with the extant constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which categorizes security of lives and wellbeing of the citizenry as the primary duty of government.

The Rights group said the leadership of the police and other top notch political appointees who are opposed to state police are doing so out of selfishness since they are basically the only class of citizens that enjoy the all round protection of the police funded with taxpayer’s money.

HURIWA said it is regrettable that Buhari has blown away his last chance to make a lasting impression and leave a legacy of creating an effective policing force by capitulating to the egotistical manipulations of the clique that wish the Nigeria remains backward and in grave danger of violence by armed criminals of diverse characterization.