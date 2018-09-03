A pro-democracy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has urged the Federal Government to constitute an independent judicial commission of inquiry to probe the invasion of the National Assembly.

HURIWA said the panel to be headed by a serving Justice of the Supreme Court should name those who took part in the invasion and recommend them for appropriate legal sanctions.

The group cautioned the government against sweeping under the carpet the alleged serious treasonable conduct of the sacked Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) who ordered the invasion.

HURIWA restated her call for the dismissed director general of DSS to be prosecuted for alleged large scale violations of the human rights of Nigerians, including arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances of several unarmed members of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) and for many other claims of lawlessness committed by him.

In a statement by the National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Media Affairs Director, Miss Zainab Yusuf, the group condemned the “sudden silence by President Muhammadu Buhari on the issue.”