



A leading civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association Nigerians (HURIWA) has pledged to collaborate with the new Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, in the promotion and protection of human rights of Nigerians.

The group has also expressed satisfaction with what it described as the indelible human rights legacy bequeathed by immediate past army Lieutenant General Yusuf Tukur Buratai (rtd) to his successor.

HURIWA has also expressed appreciation to the new Chief of Army Staff, Attahiru for publicly pledging to uphold the legacies of his predecessor.

These were the key points contained in a presentation submitted by HURIWA to the new Chief of Army Staff, Attahiru yesterday upon his assumption of duty.





Part of the presentation by the National Coordinator of HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko reads: “Without sounding immodest, we wish to intimate or rather inform you that our organisation has consistently partnered with your institution in the area of promotion and protection of the human rights of all Nigerians for nearly one decade.

“Be assured that we are open for collaboration, partnership and relationship that will ultimately result in the promotion and protection of Human Rights of Nigerians”.

HURIWA informed the Army Chief of staff that “It is often during armed conflicts that human rights are infringed upon the most. Therefore, over the years, experts have focused much attention on the formulation of instruments aimed at alleviating human suffering during war and conflict”.