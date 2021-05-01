President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to stop the attack being planned by Miyetti Allah Kauta Hore targeting South-east of Nigeria and arrest the chief mastermind of the terrorism plot, one Saleh Hassan who issued a media statement to that effect.

The call was made by Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) which urged all groups in the South-east of Nigeria and all over the country to reject violence and opt for harmonious relationships amongst all ethnicities and religious affiliations.

The Rights group also charged all relevant law enforcement agencies to protect Nigerian citizens wherever they choose to live and engage in legitimate businesses. “Herdsmen who are Nigerians must be protected and encouraged to embrace modern technology and practices of ranching their cattle and not engage in open grazing of cows in farms which creates conflicts,” they said.

The Rights group further asked the National Assembly to impeach the President for failing in his primary constitutional obligation of protecting lives and property of the citizens and for betraying his constitutional oath by siding with Miyetti Allah Cattle Owners Association which has been behind many attacks across Nigeria.

“That over 39 students of a Federal Tertiary School in Kaduna have spent over a month in captivity and President Buhari refuses to act to rescue and now individuals are paying ransom by actively seeking GOFUNDME donations to raise cash for ransoms even as this shows that the current government has collapsed.





“The security agencies should intensify efforts in dealing with all those terrorists killing Fulani herders, burning police stations, prisons and destroying institutions in the South-East,” they said

A statement by HRIWA signed by the Executive Director, Comrade Emma Onwubiko said the Miyetti Allah official Salleh Alhassan alleged that at least 50 herders had been killed in the South-East in the last one month, adding that his group would avenge the death of those members and allegedly added: “It is unfortunate that they have forgotten history, how we saved a lot of Igbos in the North during the Civil War but now they are killing our people. They are making a grievous mistake. We will take necessary steps, both legal and cultural steps, to avenge the killings of our members.”

HURIWA said, “It is on record that President Buhari often overlooks such open threats by Miyetti Allah to kill innocent citizens but only to spring up from hibernation and slumber to shed crocodile tears after the terrorism has been carried out. There are a plethora of such pattern in the past in Jos, Plateau State, Benue State and Enugu State. The Federal government must stop pushing Nigeria to a state of war. The Miyetti Allah official Salleh Alhassan must be arrested for threatening South East of Nigeria.”