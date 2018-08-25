Hundreds of families have been rendered homeless in some suburbs of Kaduna metropolis following a torrential rain that led to flooding.

Many houses were submerged as a result of the heavy downpour which started on Thursday evening till the early hours of Friday.

Communities worst hit by the disaster include: Ungwa-Romi, Kigo Road, Barnawa, Kudenda, Karatudu, Narayi, Ungwa-Rimi, Gonin-Gora, the Federal Cooperative School, Kawo, Ramat Road and Bachama Road.

The development forced hundreds of people from their homes to take refuge in schools and churches.

Property worth billions of naira may have been lost to the surging rain water.

The disaster came days after warning about a possible flooding by the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the Kaduna State Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA).

The two agencies had issued “flood alert to residents” especially those residing along the Kaduna River and those near flood plains.

The agencies repeatedly announced the warning on local radio stations in the city.

In some of the affected areas, residents were seen parking their belongings to residences of friends or relations in other neighbourhoods.

Some of the residents said they were not aware of the warnings.

Timothy Audu, a victim of the flooding in Romi area, said he and his family were already asleep when water started gushing into the house.

“It was around 11:30p.m., I heard some noise and I wanted to find out what was the cause of the noise, but as I stepped out of the bed, I stepped into the water.

“I managed to evacuate my family to a friend’s house. My house was completely submerged, we lost everything as we could not carry anything,” he said.

Mrs. Bulus, another victim in Romi area said, “Local government officials came here about four days ago to give us a telephone number that we should call if there is any incident of flooding. We have been calling them since yesterday and they are yet to come here.”

She said despite the warning about the flood, they couldn’t leave because they had nowhere to go.

Lamenting the incident, Yohanna Samson said, “Since the rain was falling continuously we were afraid and could not sleep well. We were awake when at about 12a.m. the water started coming into my house.

“When I came outside everywhere was covered by water. We did not sleep at all. We have been packing our load since. Yesterday I took some to my brother’s house. Now we are still packing.”

Eexecutive Secretary of SEMA, Ben Kure, attributed the flood to the flooding of the Kaduna River, as well as blockage of drainages and waterways by residents and called on them to contribute to environmental safety to avoid such disasters.

He said his agency was taking steps to provide temporary accommodations to those affected by the disaster.

“Before now, we sent warning which we announced on radio stations on a daily basis. We also embarked on enlightenment campaigns on radio and TV on the possibility flood and we told those living at river banks and water ways to vacate.

“In our interaction with some of those affected, they told us that the flood occurred every year and “one is wont to ask why they are still living in those places and endangering their lives?”

“We visited Kawo, Ramat Road, Anguwan Rimi, Kigo Road, Gonin Gora, Karatudu, Bachama Road.

“We are working on providing temporary abode for those affected. in Karatudu, classrooms in the secondary and primary school in the area had been given to the victims.

“We intend to provide mattresses and blankets. We are trying to take a head count of those affected and begin to make quick response,” Kure said.