The Chairman of the defunct National Electoral Commission, Humphrey Nwosu, has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for recognising June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day and for honouring the memory of Moshood Abiola, the presumed winner of the 1993 election.

In a letter to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Mr Nwosu, who presided over the polls later annulled by the military junta, said the conferment of national honours on Mr Abiola and his running mate, Babagana Kingibe, “will rekindle the national consciousness of all Nigerians for a better nation.”

The letter reads: “I thank His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government of Nigeria for recognising June 12 as Democracy Day and also honouring the winner of June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief M.K.O. Abiola.

“Indeed, June 12, 1993 marked a turning point in Nigeria’s tortuous journey towards a democratic polity. It is an honour to the very hard-working men and women of the defunct National Electoral Commission under my leadership at this long awaited recognition. I humbly commend this action by the President.

“Undoubtedly, the democratic system of governance is the best especially for the multi ethnic nation like ours. I thank you for building on the foundation which my team and I labored strenuously to establish and actualize on June 12, 1993. It is our hope that expanding the frontiers of democracy of which all the people of Nigeria, regardless of ethnic group, will provide economic, social and developmental benefits that will certainly make Nigeria a great nation not only in Africa but across the world.

“Certainly, the scheduled event on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 will rekindle the national consciousness of all Nigerians for a better Nation. Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond my control I will not be present at the investiture ceremony as I am outside the country,” he wrote.

Lawrence Ojabo

Director, Information