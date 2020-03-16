<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barely two months after the rescue of the much publicised victim of trafficking from Lebanon, operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons have rescued two Nigerian trafficked victims from Beirut, the capital City of Lebanon.

The Agency also arrested a Lebanese for allegedly aiding the trafficking of the victims.

The two victims were rescued from their task masters and brought back to Nigeria within 72 hours after their plights were brought to the attention of the Director General of the Agency, Dame Julie Okah-Donli.

The development came on the heel of the commendations from cross sections of international partners, stakeholders and members of Civil Society Organisations both within and outside the country, who hailed the prompt response of the Federal Government of Nigeria, particularly the swift rescue mechanism of NAPTIP to the ordeal of the trafficked victims.

It would be recalled that after the much publicised case of the Kwara State-born victim of human trafficking, who was rescued and brought back to Nigeria in January 2020, the Agency has rescued three other victims and also arrested some suspects, including a Lebanese, in connection with the incidents.

According to the Lagos State Zonal Commander of the Agency, Daniel Atokolo, who coordinated the rescue operation: “The Agency received a distress call concerning the two Nigerian girls (names withheld).





“The first victim that hails from Oyo State (name withheld) is an NCE Certificate holder and was trafficked to Beirut in September, 2019, while the second victim, who hails from Ebonyi State, is a sales girl in c before she was deceived and trafficked to Beirut in September 2019.

“Both victims travelled by air as their visas and other traveling documents were procured by the suspect.

“Upon the receipt of the information, the Director-General gave a directive that both of them must be rescued immediately.

“With the support of our partners in Lebanon and the staff of the Nigeria Embassy in Beirut, they were rescued within 24 hours and we are happy that they are in Nigeria at the moment.

“The Agency also arrested a Lebanese in connection with the incident, while another suspect, David, believed to have played a major role in the recruitment of the victims is now at large.

“Both victims are presently undergoing counseling while the Agency has commenced manhunt for the suspect that is at large.”

Reacting to the development, a stakeholder and member of a Civil Society Organisation based in Europe, Denis Knot, lauded the swift response by NAPTIP, describing it as a “commendable lifesaving strategy”.

Knot commended the synergy between NAPTIP and other partners in the fight against human trafficking and sued for its sustenance.