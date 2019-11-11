<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Thousands of people with mental health conditions across Nigeria are chained and locked up in various facilities where they face terrible abuse, Human Rights Watch said in a report on Monday.

It noted that detention, chaining, and violent treatment were pervasive in many settings, including state hospitals, rehabilitation centres, traditional healing centres, and both Christian and Islamic facilities.

The Human Rights Watch also called on the Federal Government to order investigation into the abuses.

“People with mental health conditions should be supported and provided with effective services in their communities, not chained and abused.

“People with mental health conditions find themselves in chains in various places in Nigeria, subject to years of unimaginable hardship and abuse,” said Emina Cerimovic, senior disability rights researcher at HRW.

Saying President Muhammadu Buhari said last month of the Islamic rehabilitation centres that he would not ‘tolerate the existence of the torture chambers and physical abuses of inmates in the name of rehabilitation,’ HRW added that the government had yet to acknowledge that such abuses were rife in government-run facilities too.

Human Rights Watch stated that between August 2018 and September 2019, it visited 28 facilities ostensibly providing mental health care in eight states and the Federal Capital Territory, including federal psychiatric hospitals, general state hospitals, state-owned rehabilitation centres, Islamic rehabilitation centres, traditional healing centres and churches.

It stated, “Human Rights Watch interviewed 124 people, including 49 chained victims and their families, staff in various facilities, mental health professionals, and government officials.

“Deep-rooted problems in Nigeria’s healthcare and welfare systems leave most Nigerians unable to get adequate mental health care or support in their communities. Stigma and misunderstanding about mental health conditions, including the misperception that they are caused by evil spirits or supernatural forces, often prompt relatives to take their loved ones to religious or traditional healing places.

“Human Rights Watch found that people with actual or perceived mental health conditions, including children, are placed in facilities without their consent, usually by relatives. In some cases, police arrest people with actual or perceived mental health conditions and send them to state-run rehabilitation centres.“