House urges security agencies to end attacks on Abuja-Kaduna road

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the security agencies to end attacks and save the lives of Nigerians plying the Kaduna-Abuja Highway.

The House adopted a motion by Abubakar Hassan Nalaraba (APC, Nassarawa) who described the increasing attacks on travellers on the road as alarming.

Nalaraba said incessant attacks on travellers by bandits on the Abuja-Kaduna Highway were instilling fear and anxiety in Nigerians, and threatening their rights of movement for socioeconomic engagements.

Contributing, Ossai Nicholas Ossai said “there seems to be no improvement in the security situation in Nigeria despite funds being released for the upgrade of security apparatus.

He suggested an amendment to the prayers of the motion that relevant committees of the House on the National Security ensure monthly brief the principal officers and a quarterly briefing to the general house to enable the House to deliberate on how to curb the rising insecurity.