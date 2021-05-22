The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Friday expressed condolences over the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru.

Attahiru, a lieutenant-general, died alongside others in a plane crash in Kaduna on Friday.

Gbajabiamila said in a statement by his media aide, Lanre Lasisi, that Mr Attahiru had “shown a lot of commitment in tackling the security situation in the country”.

The speaker described Attahiru as “a core professional officer”.





He said the Nigerian military, especially the Nigeria Army, had lost a dedicated and committed senior officer whose services to the fatherland will be sorely missed.

According to the statement, the speaker also “sent his condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian military, and the Attahiru family over the loss. He prayed for the repose of the souls of Attahiru and the seven others.”

The House is scheduled to commence a summit on Monday to address the rising insecurity across the nation, which has tasked the efficiency of the military in recent months.