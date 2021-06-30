Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, has applauded Chief Chinedu Ogah, representing Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency, for delivering democracy dividends to his constituents.

The Speaker made the commendation on Wednesday at Ekpelu community in Ikwo local government area while inaugurating constituency projects attracted by Ogah.

The Speaker, represented by Mr Abdulkadir Babayali, said that the lawmaker has demonstrated uncommon love, uncommon will and uncommon wisdom in attracting the projects which he said would enhance the living conditions of the people.

He added that the lawmaker had demonstrated effective representation through the provision of many life changing infrastructure and other development projects for the people.

The Speaker urged the people to encourage the lawmaker to do more by their support, adding that the constituents should protect the amenities sited in their areas against vandalism.





Gbajabiamila extolled the leadership virtues of Ogah, noting that the projects initiated and executed for the benefit of the people were demonstration of democracy in action.

He said that the All Progressives Congress (APC), led by President Muhammadu Buhari, would continue to provide developmental projects in line with the party’s manifesto.

“We are impressed by the many infrastructural development projects attracted to better the lives of the people of this constituency.

“The projects no doubt have direct bearing on the lives of the people and we urge you to keep supporting your son who has demonstrated uncommon love for his people,” Gbajabiamila said.

Newsmen report that no fewer than 59 constituency projects including 31 boreholes, transformers, bridges, cottage hospital among others valued at N3.5 billion were inaugurated.

NAN also reports that two three-bed bungalows constructed by the lawmaker for the oldest man in the area, Mr Ogboji Ozo, and a widow, Mrs Gloria Ucha, from Amezekwe in Ezza South were also inaugurated.