<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The House of Representatives has urged Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, and Non Academic Staff Union, NASU, and other associated institutions to halt their impending strike to avert disrupting the academic calendar.

It also called on the Federal Government to release the earned allowance of non-teaching staff from 2009 to 2016, urging it to audit university earned allowance to ascertain what was paid, to whom and the balance.

The House also called on the government to immediately set up a committee that will address the alleged discrimination of the no-teaching staff and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

The resolutions were reached at yesterday’s plenary, following a motion sponsored by Aisha Dukku from Gombe State.

Moving the motion, entitled “Urgent Need to Avert the Impending SSANU, NASU Nationwide Strike,” Dukku said it was important to elicit the intervention of the House to prevent further interruption of academic activities.

She said: “The House notes that the joint committee of the non-teaching staff in the universities has directed its branches to mobilise its members for a nationwide protest starting on Monday, July 15, 2019, before embarking on a strike.

“The action of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, and the non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions is as a result of the Federal Government’s refusal to recall sacked workers of staff schools and alleged discriminatory attitude of government against non-teaching staff,” she said.

Other lawmakers who spoke in support of the motion, said it was imperative for government to address the issue.

The motion, when subjected to voice vote, received overwhelming support.

Consequently, the House resolved to set up a committee to interface with the Federal Government and the non-teaching staff to ensure compliance with the resolutions.