



The House of Representatives has urged the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to rescind the ban placed on Benue State University, as a result of alleged falsification of documents by some graduands in the school.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, Hon. Emmanuel Oker-Jev, yesterday, calling on the House to intervene in the issue.

Orker-Jev, in his lead debate, informed the House that the NYSC suspended the Benue State University from participating in the scheme for two years, because some students allegedly falsified their documents, so as to make them eligible for youth service.

The lawmaker said in as much as he would not encourage criminality of any sort, it was wrong for the NYSC to punish the entire school for the alleged offence of few.

He noted that in view of the consequences of the non participation of graduates in the youth service, denying graduands of Benue State University the opportunity to participate in the NYSC is akin to jeopardising their future.

He said: “NYSC has refused to mobilise Benue State University graduates for participation in the forthcoming Batch “C” Service year. NYSC authority refused to provide any reason for their action, even upon persistent inquires, until yesterday (17th October), when they released a letter attempting to justify their action.

“Reason being that some graduates had falsified or provided wrong data about their ages, in their desperation to participate in the scheme.”

After the adoption of the motion, the matter was referred to the House Committees on Youths and Legislative Compliance.