The House of Representatives on Tuesday, urged the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, to beef up security in 16 communities in Adamawa Southern Senatorial district.

This followed a motion under matters of urgent public importance by Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas (Adamawa-APC) at the plenary.

Namdas, moving the motion, said the call followed some reprisal attacks that led to loss of lives and property worth millions of naira.

He expressed concern that residents of Dakasun, Bakurehi,Tugga and Wuro-Galadima communities in the district among others had been rendered homeless with over 200 hundred houses raised.

The lawmaker also expressed worry that the reprisal attacks were on the increase, adding that it had so far claimed more than 15 lives and displaced over 3,000 people, mostly women and children.

“The displaced persons are staying in five IDP camps: Waka, Gorobi, Islamiya Primary School and Mayo-Farang, all in Mayo-Belwa Local Government Area with Red cross and other voluntary organisations rendering assistance,’’ he said.

The motion was unanimously adopted by members when it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara.

The House, therefore, observed a minute silent in honour of those who lost their lives in the attack.

It urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Presidential Committee on North East Initiatives to provide relief materials to the designated camps to ameliorate the sufferings of the victims.

The House further mandated its Committees on Emergency Management and Disaster Management and IDP Refugees and Initiative on North-East to ensure implementation.