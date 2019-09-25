<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to revamp the moribund Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria, Uhonmora Substation, Edo State.

At the plenary on Wednesday, the House adopted a motion moved by Julius Ihonvbere from the state, and resolved to urge the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria to propose a workable agenda for revamping the substation at Uhonmora, Edo State.

The lawmakers also urged the Federal Government to upscale the institute’s budgetary allocation to fast track revival of research activities at the substation that had been grounded.

They also urged the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to carry out works at the various buildings, health facility and staff quarters as well as road leading to the substation.

Furthermore, the House urged the Federal Ministries of Works and Housing, and Science and Technology to provide standard research equipment needed for the effective functioning of the substation, while mandating the Committee on Agricultural Colleges and Institutions to ensure implementation of the resolutions.

Ihonvbere, while moving the motion, noted that the agricultural sector presents Nigeria with the opportunity to diversify its economy in line with the vision of the Federal Government to reduce overdependence on oil as the major source of revenue.

The lawmaker said the economic history of Nigeria reveals that until the 1970s, agriculture was the backbone of the economy, especially the production and exportation of cocoa. He added that prior to the 1970s, the country was a major producer and exporter of cocoa, following the establishment of Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria in 1964 and the creation of six substations across the six geopolitical zones to boost the production of cocoa and other cash crops.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ihonvbere also noted that the substations are located at Owena (Ondo State), which caters for cocoa, robusta coffee and kola; Uhonmora (Edo State), which caters for cocoa; Ochaja; (Kogi State) for cashew and kola; Ibeku (Abia State) caters for cocoa and cashew; while Ajassor (Cross River State) caters for cocoa and Kola; and Kusuku-Mambilla (Taraba State) caters for Arabica coffee and tea.

According to him, the Uhonmora Substation that was established in 1967, with office block, rest house, clinic and 20 residential quarters, had made extensive and invaluable contributions via research that supported the work of cocoa farmers in the marginal forest area.

Ihonvbere, however, decried that, “Due to low level funding of Research in the past years, the infrastructure in this substation have dilapidated to such a sorry state that it can no longer carry out serious and sustainable research activities, as well as create wealth and employment opportunity for the people, which in turn, greatly affects the economic growth of that sector, and has completely defeated the mandate for which the Institute was established.

“Approximately, 30 to 40 per cent of all potential cocoa production are lost to diseases, with farmers suffering the major loss due to the poor research capacity among other reasons, and this has also contributed to the low production of cocoa in the country.

“In macroeconomic terms, Nigeria’s global cocoa production rating has dropped from second to the fourth position at a time of rising demand for cocoa in the world market.

“The Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria substation at Uhonmora is a research centre in name only, lacking laboratories, electricity, facilities and also holding insufficient administrative staff, with dilapidated and uninhabitable buildings without library or computers and equally, with low budgetary allocation.