The House of Representatives has called for an immediate cleanup of oil spillage at Ovade-Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Ben Rollands Igbakpa (PDP, Delta).

The spillage was said to have occurred on October 1 and after a close inspection of the oil spillage it was discovered that it was as a result of a ruptured pipeline as there was no sign of breach digging which may be due an old pipe.

The lawmaker noted that Ovade-Oghara Community had been the host to Pan Ocean Flow Station with over 50 operational wells for over 47 years.

He said the oil spill had affected three quarters in Ovade Community, destroying farmlands, crops and aquatic lives.

The house, therefore, called on the Nigeria Energy Security Command (NESC) and the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) to identify the spillage sources, respond quickly to contain the spillage and clean up the affected quarters.

It also called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to as a matter of urgency ensure the free treatment of respiratory and other related ailments associated with the oil spillage and provide relief materials to the victims of the oil spillage who have lost their farmlands and sources of livelihood.