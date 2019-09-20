<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The House of Representatives has berated heads of security agencies for failing to attend a meeting it called on the security crises across the country.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, who was visibly angry by their non-appearance, said it showed the service chiefs had a disdain for the lawmakers and showed their unseriousness about insecurity in the country.

Gbajabiamila called for the postponement of the meeting till Monday, while declaring that he would report the absentees to President Muhammadu Buhari.

On his part, the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, also said it was an insult on the parliament.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu; and the Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, were present while others sent representatives.