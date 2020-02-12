<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The House of Representatives on Wednesday quizzed the management team of the National Examination Council of Nigeria (NECO) over non-remittance of N6.6 billion revenue for two years.

Speaking at the investigative hearing into under-remittances of revenue generated by major Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Chairman, House Committee on Finance, Hon. Abiodun Faleke, threatened that the Committee would use all constitutional means to compel the appearance of heads of all revenue-generating agencies before the Committee.

According to the documents presented to the Committee, the first payment of N6 million was remitted to Consolidated Revenue Fund on the 27th July, 2016 (specific year not stated); N30 million operating surplus for 2015 and 2016 paid on the 15th November 2019; N235.682 million 2016 operating surplus paid on the 4th November, 2019; N284.934 million for 2017 paid on the 4th November, 2019; while the sum of N700 million paid for 2018 operating surplus also paid on the 15th November, 2019.

The Council also paid an additional sum of N285.308 million for 2019 operating surplus on the 4th November, 2019 and N591.653 million operating surplus for 2018 was paid on the 12th February, 2020





While noting that those who fail to appear before the Committee have something to hide, Hon. Faleke directed NECO to provide receipts of payment aloft all outstanding debts when appearing before the Committee on Wednesday, 4th March, 2020.

Speaking earlier, NECO’s Director of Finance and Administration, Dr Jacob Ekele, accused 19 State Governors especially Zamfara State Government of multi-billion naira.

Worried by the development, Hon. Faleke threatened that the House would recommend appropriate sanctions for all the staff, by withholding the payment of the staff of the institution.

He also directed the Director Finance and Administration to send the Council’s financial statement, audited reports, reconciliation report with Auditor General office on the outstanding N6.6 billion for the two years as well as the reconciliatory report with Accountant General office.

Hon. Faleke who expressed concern over the shocking revelation from the two years audit harped on the need to conduct Status of Inquiry on the financial position of NECO.