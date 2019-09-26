<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The House of Representatives have said that the N5trn allegedly lost annually to oil theft could finance federal government budget.

At the plenary presided over by Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, on Thursday, the lawmakers noted that Nigeria loses N5trn yearly due to oil theft, saying the money could finance government budget.

“Also, about 22 million barrels of crude oil, counting for about N1.3trn loss of crude oil were stolen in the Niger Delta in 2019,” the House said via its official Twitter handle @HouseNGR.

The lawmakers expressed concerns that oil theft is not only an economic loss, but “it also destroys the environment due to breaches on oil pipelines.”



The House therefore resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to determine the volume of oil extracted in the country on a daily basis.

It also seeks to determine the quantity sold at the internal markets and the quantity consumed locally

The lawmakers also expressed the desire to ascertain the quantity of oil that is stolen on a daily basis and the people responsible for the theft and report back in eight weeks for further legislative action.

The House adjourned plenary till Wednesday, October 2, 2019 following a motion for adjournment moved by the Leader of the House, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa; and seconded by the Deputy Leader, Hon. Peter Akpatason.