<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





The House of Representatives has threatened to issue warrants of arrests to ministries, departments, and agencies of the Federal Government that fail to appear before its Committee on Public Accounts.

The committee had summoned the MDAs to answer questions on why they failed to submit their audited account to the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation and the queries issued to them by the national auditor.

Chairman of the committee, Mr Oluwole Oke, said in Abuja on Monday that such agencies have something to hide, stressing that the House was determined to unravel the reason for their refusal to answer its summons.

Oke particularly ordered the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority, Mr Tonye David-West, to appear before the committee on Tuesday or risk arrest.





READ ALSO: Monguno absent as Buhari, service chiefs hold ‘special’ meeting

Also on Monday, the committee was told that 14 years after its closure, some workers of the Nigeria Mining Corporation had been receiving salaries from the government.

Oke, consequently, directed that the Minister of Solid Minerals and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite; the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; and Director General of the Bureau for Public Enterprises, Alexander Okoh, to appear before the committee to answer questions relating to agencies under their supervision.

Adegbite and Okoh are to appear before the committee to explain why an agency that had been closed down since 2006 was still drawing salaries from the public funds.