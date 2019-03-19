



Concerned over incessant killings in Southern part of Kaduna, the House of Representatives yesterday charged security agencies to intensify efforts at stemming the tide of the attacks and killings and ensuring that peace and normalcy return to the area.

This is as it urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to quickly move to those communities with relief materials in order to alleviate the sufferings of the displaced families.

The call follows the adoption of a motion moved by Hon. Yakubu Umar Barde, who lamented lack of efforts by relevant authorities at bringing the situation under control despite public outcry and continuous killings.

Barde who worried that the activities of the armed bandits have taken a strange dimension, and have become a major concern to the various communities in the area of recent.

While recalling the murder of a Paramount ruler in the state last year whose case is yet to be resolved, he informed that over a hundred persons have been killed and property worth millions of Naira have been destroyed since February, 2018

Recall that sometime last year precisely in the month of October, the Paramount Ruler of Adara people, the Agom Adara was abducted by armed gun men and days after, the dead body of the revered monarch was found by the roadside at Kateri village along Kaduna Abuja highway.

“Further recalls that a motion was moved on the floor of this honourable house to that effect, calling on the security agencies to leave no stone unturned until the perpetrators of the crime were fished out and made to face the law. Though, it was reported in the media that the suspects were thereafter apprehended however, nothing has been heard since then about the prosecution of the suspects.

“Between the months of February and this month, over hundreds of lives have been lost with properties worth millions of naira destroyed as well as several families displaced and rendered homeless.

“Further worried, that these attacks and killings have become a daily activity. On Sunday the 10th of February, 2019; Ungwan Barde village was attacked leaving 11 persons dead. On Tuesday 26th of February, 2019; Karamai village was attacked and 40 people were killed with over 100 houses burnt down.

“Between Sunday the 10th and Wednesday 13th of March, 2019; in Ungwan Barde, Inkirimi, Dogon Noman, Ungwan Gora and Kyamara villages, over 90 people were killed with several people injured and houses burnt down. This has been the trend until few days ago when state government imposed a dusk-todawn curfew on the area.

“Concerned that despite the outcry of the people no signincant efforts have been made to bring the situation under control as pockets of killings are still going on in the area. It will surprise you to know that up to this moment as I speak no arrest of these killers have been made by the security agents, rather over 50 armless youths and opinion ieaders of Adara extraction are being reminded in prison without due process of the law for over a month now” he said.

Adopting the motion, the House also mandated it’s relevant committees to conduct an investigation on the crises with a view to unraveling the root cause and proffer solutions.

Meanwhile, the House adjourned plenary to 2nd April to allow committees commence work on the 2019 budget.