House of Representatives has urged the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to undertake holistic water infrastructure audit as it laments on the conflicting efforts by ministries, departments and agencies of both federal and state governments.

The audit, according to the House, should be used to unveil a new roadmap for the water sector in Nigeria.

The call followed Rep. Awaji-Inombek Abiante’s (PDP-Rivers) alarm over the water sector across the country at the plenary on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

Abiante, while moving the motion, noted that there have been several efforts in this direction, saying that the complementary effort was rather better than duplication, which can be used to ensure an adequate supply of clean, safe and potable water in communities.

According to him, a survey conducted by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) revealed that millions of households in Nigeria do not have access to clean water.

He revealed that data by the World Bank’s showed that about 51 per cent of Nigerians reside in the rural areas that represented the most challenged in portable water availability.

The Rep said that the poor access to improved water remains a major contributing factor to high morbidity and mortality rates in Nigeria, especially from waterborne diseases of cholera, dysentery, and diarrhoea, among others.