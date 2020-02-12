<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The House of Representatives on Wednesday summoned the immediate past Post Master General of Nigeria, Mr Bisi Adegbuyi, over the backlog of unaudited accounts of the Nigeria Postal Service, NIPOST since 2014 till date

The House Committee on Public Accounts slammed the summons after the Management of the Organization led by the Post Master General of the Federation, Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi appeared before it in Abuja at the resumed Public hearing on “refusal of Non-Treasury Funded and Partially Funded Agencies to Render their Audited Accounts covering the period 2014 till date to the Auditor-General of the Federation”.

Dr Adewusi who was queried by the members of the Committee on why the Agency had failed to remit its audited accounts to the Author General of the Federation for the years, told the Committee that he just resumed office recently and should be excused for a later date.

But the Committee rebuffed his plea, describing the submission as unacceptable to the Committee, as it insisted that the immediate past Post Master General of the Federation, should be made to appear before it to account for his tenure.





According to the Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Oluwole Oke, “this is strange, this is not a private entity but a public one in which several billions of naira are being budgeted for every year, I think the former NIPOST must appear before this Committee to account for his stewardship

“He owes Nigerians full explanations on how he expended their money, this is not a Banana Republic where anything goes”.

Consequently, the matter was stepped down and the Committee ordered Dr Adewusi to produce the immediate past Post Master General of the Federation, before it on date to be communicated to him.

The Committee was also incensed by the inability of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, management to submit its audited accounts to the Auditor General of the Federation as at when due, describing it as a breach of the Constitution for a regulatory Agency set by law not to be accountable for the funds collected from the public.

Following which, the Committee summoned both the past and the current management of NERC “to come and explain to Nigerians why they were not rendering accounts of their operations”.