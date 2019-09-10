<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The House of Representatives has summoned the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele; Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Nelson Braimbraifa, and all the directors of the commission.

The House Committee on NDDC, which is probing the Federal Government projects abandoned in the Niger Delta region, held its inaugural investigative hearing in Abuja on Tuesday but the officials were absent and sent no representatives.

The development forced the lawmakers to threaten the officials with arrest warrant if they failed to answer the summons.

The lawmakers, who threatened to invoke their powers in Section 89 of the Constitution, asked Emefiele, Braimbraiga and others to appear before the panel on Friday.