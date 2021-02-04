



The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has facilitated the installation of free Wi-Fi in six public tertiary institutions in Lagos State for ease of learning.

Gbajabiamila’s gesture on free Wi-Fi cuts across both federal government-owned and Lagos State Government-owned tertiary institutions in the state.

The six public tertiary institutions that have so far benefitted from the Speaker’s initiative are University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka Campus; Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo; Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu Campus; Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin; Michael Otedola College of Education, Epe; and the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH).

At the Lagos State University, Ojo, the free Wi-Fi was launched for public use on behalf of the Speaker by the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun.

With the launch, LASU students can now access the free WiFi at the Babatunde Fashola Senate Building, the Faculty of Sciences, the Faculty of Arts, the Faculty of Education, the Faculty of Law, the Faculty of Social Sciences, LASU FM, the School of Communications, the ICT Centre and some areas nearby.

As for UNILAG, the free WiFi access points are available at the Faculty of Education, the Faculty of Social Sciences and the School of Management Sciences.

In the case of Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu Campus, access points for the free WiFi are available at the School of Technology, the ICT Centre, the School of Engineering, the School of Architecture, the School of Management and Business Studies, the Library complex, the Skills Acquisitions Centre, the Activity Centre (Students’ Union Building), the School of Environmental Studies and the School of Pure and Applied Sciences.





Also, at the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin, access points for free WiFi are obtainable at the Library, the School of Sciences, the School of Education, the Administrative Block, the School of Vocational and Technical Education, the Staff Club, the Gardens within the school premises, the Sports Centre, the School of Arts and Social Sciences and the Arabic Language Department.

Similarly, the free WiFi access points at MOCOPED are available at the ICT building, the school clinic, the science floor, the Millennium Office, the College Library, the UI Directorate, the Directorate of Professional Diploma in Education, the Biology Laboratory, the Science Secretariat, the School of Languages, the Bursary, the Administrative Block, the School of Arts and Social Studies and the Department of Cultural and Creative Arts.

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to improve and ease learning in Surulere 1 Federal Constituency, Gbajabiamila also facilitated the construction of ICT centres for smart learning and code programming in 10 public secondary schools.

The beneficiary schools are Onitolo Senior High School; Government College, Eric Moore; Gbaja Boys Senior High School; Ajigbeda Secondary School; Community Grammar School; Ansarudeen High School, Falolu; Iponri Estate High School; Surulere Girls Secondary School, Empire, and Progressive Secondary School, Mba, off Adeniran Ogunsanya.