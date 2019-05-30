<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The House of Representatives Thursday said there is the need to investigate the summary execution of two Ibo men in Ogoniland by the Nigerian Army.

This was sequel to the consideration of the Report of the House Committee on Army headed by Hon. Rimande Shawulu Kwevum on the investigation of the crisis in Ogonlamd, Rivers State.

The 6-clause report was considered and adopted by the lawmakers at the Committee of the Whole yesterday.

The report states: “the summary execution of two Ibo men, namely, Linus Nwafor and Kelechi Nwafor, who were not part of the Ogoni factions and were executed far away from the scene of the conflict, should be further investigated and the officers and men responsible should be prosecuted.”

It further states: “adequate compensation be paid by the federal government to the families of the deceased and to those who lost their properties after a proper assessment of the losses and deaths.

“There is an urgent need to start withdrawing soldiers from the streets across the country and replace them with internal security operators.

“The federal government should encourage the Rivers Government to embark on reconciliation and peace building measures in Ogoniland; and

”Urge the Federal Government and the Rivers State government to grant amnesty to Chief Solomon Nigbara and related persons. In line with international best practice, with an undertaking to maintain peace.”

The House also condemned the action of the Nigerian Army.