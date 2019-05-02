<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The House of Representatives has resolved to revisit the Electoral Amendment Act bill and Nigerian Aeronautical Search and Rescue bill for passage.

This was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Edward Pwajok (PDP-Plateau) at the plenary on Thursday in Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bills had passed third reading in the National Assembly and sent to the Executive for assent.

Moving the motion earlier, Pwajok recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had communicated the withholding of assent to the bills.

He said that the President had pointed out some clauses in the bills that required reconsideration.

The lawmaker said the bills be forwarded to the Committee of the Whole of the house to consider the observations raised by the President.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the house, Mr Yakubu Dogara, said the bills be scheduled for consideration next week at the committee of the whole.