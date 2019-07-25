<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The House of Representatives is to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate a rape and assault allegation at the Federal Capital Territory School for the Blind.

This followed the passage of a motion by Onuh Onyeche Blessing with the title: “Urgent need to tackle the assault and rape by teachers at the School for the Blind, Jabi.”

The House also condemned the rape of a visually-impaired female pupil by a teacher at the FCT school.

Moving the motion, the lawmaker said: “Recall that on July 16, 2019 Shina Abiola Peller moved a motion on the floor of this honourable House on the need to tackle the scourge of rape and other sexual offences against children.

“Note that less than 24 hours after the resolution passed by the House on the rape of minors, a worse form of rape and assault against visually-impaired girls was uncovered at the Federal Capital Territory School for the Blind located at Jabi district of the FCT.

“Also note that FCT administration officials, who visited the school, were shocked by the revelations made by the pupils and teachers over a visually-impaired teacher and one other visually-impaired teacher, who regularly raped and assaulted girls at the school.”

He expressed concern that a teacher in the school, Mr. Ebenezer Olateju, “has since become infamous for leading visually-impaired pupils to hotel rooms where he drugged them before raping them.

“Aware that the school authority has confirmed six reported cases of rape by Olateju.

“Also aware that another visually-impaired teacher, Mr. Ilo Chukwuma, was notorious for fondling the breasts and other sensitive organs of the visually-impaired girls.”

Blessing urged the House to take a firm position in support of capital punishment for perpetrators of rape and violence against underage girls.

The House also resolved to set up a committee to investigate the molestation of the pupils of a deaf and dumb school at Kuje, Abuja.

This was sequel to the passage of a motion by a member, Mohammed Musa Pali.

The lawmaker said the school, which admits children, both boys and girls, of between five and six years, who are mostly defenceless and vulnerable, is being invaded regularly by cultists, who abduct and molest the children.

The two motions were put to a voice vote.