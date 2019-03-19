



The House of Representatives on Tuesday, condemned the incessant attacks and killings by bandits in Kajuru area of Kaduna state and resolved to investigate the crisis.

This was sequel to a motion under matters of urgent national importance, moved by Rep. Yakubu Barde (Kaduna-PDP) at plenary.

Moving the motion, Barde stated that recently, the activities of the bandits had taken a strange dimension becaming a major concern to the various communities in kajuru area.

He said between February and March, over hundreds of lives had been lost with property, worth millions of naira destroyed as well as several families displaced and rendered homeless.

The legislator expressed worry that the attacks and killings had become daily activity.

Barde said that in spite of the outcry of the people, no significant effort had been made to bring the situation under control, adding that pockets of killings were still going on in the area.

“It will surprise you to know that up to this moment as I speak, no arrest of these killers has been made by the security agents.

“Rather, over 59 armless youths and opinion leaders of Adara extraction are being remanded in prison without due process of the law for over a month now,” barde said.

Contributing to the motion, Rep. Nicholas Sarkin-Noma (Kaduna-PDP), said that the killings had resulted in impunity by the government and security agencies, saying that the government needed to be proactive about it.

The lawmaker, therefore, appealed to the House to look into the issue as the 8th National Assembly winds up.

The House, however, mandated security agencies to intensify efforts in stemming the tide of the attacks and killings and ensure that peace and normalcy returned to the area.

The House called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to quickly move to the affected communities with relief materials to alleviate the suffering of the displaced families.

The House also mandated its relevant committees to carry out thorough investigation on the crisis, to unravel the fundamental issues responsible for the unrest and proffer solution for lasting peace in the area.