The house of representatives has passed a bill authorising free healthcare for pregnant women in the country.

The bill seeks to mandate free antenatal and postnatal health services to pregnant women in government hospitals.

Sponsored by Tony Nwoye from Anambra state, the bill was presented at plenary on Thursday.

If passed into law, women would be able to receive up to three months of free medical services after child delivery.

During previous debates on the bill, Nwoye had explained it would also address discrimination against pregnant women in their place of work.

He said the bill would ensure that every pregnant woman in the country is registered in a government hospital within three months of conception.

“Funding for the programmes for the bill is expected to come from funds earmarked for the basic healthcare provision fund and statutory provisions from the federal budget,” he said.