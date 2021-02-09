



The spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ben Kalu, has stated the resolve of the House to pass the Electoral Act and Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) by June.

Kalu made the assertion Tuesday while addressing journalists after the House suspended plenary due to the death of a lawmaker, Hon. Ossy Presige, who died last week.

He said even though the Covid-19 pandemic slowed down plenary last year, the House was determined to ensure those important piece of legislation are passed into law.





Kalu noted that the House would also be prioritising constitutional amendment.

He stated: “We are prioritising constitutional amendment and the Electoral Act as we resumed. The political will is there. PIB will became a reality.

“Our target to pass them before June will be met. We are pushing and we are dedicated to it. These are the things we are going to focus as we resume.”