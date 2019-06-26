<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The House of Representatives has agreed to partner with the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, (PASAN) to engage in peaceful dialogue with the staff of National Assembly to end incessant protests.

The House said it will prioritize welfare of staff and evolve proactive measures to smoothen the relationship of lawmakers and the staffers so as to foster productivity and enhance sustainability of democracy.

The position of the green chamber was stated by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Wase, yesterday, when the newly elected executive members of PASAN paid him a courtesy call in Abuja.

According to Wase, the Lawmakers cannot operate smoothly without cooperation of the National Assembly staffers hence the need to enhance their welfare.

“The National Assembly and of course, the House of Representatives will partner with PASAN to have good atmosphere to operate and welfare is paramount, and other challenges will also be addressed.

“The House will expect cooperation from parliamentary staff because Honorable members cannot not operate well without them and so, we must use instruments of reasoning, peaceful dialogue must bear in whatever aspirations of the staff and I urge them to give the House a very good enabling evnvironment to peacefully resolve issues of interest,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the chairman of PASAN, Comrade Sunday Sabiyi, in his earlier remarks explained that the visit was to intimate the NASS leadership on the challenges of staff and to possibly work out quick modalities in solving them.

Sabiyi said the parliamentary staff were willing to partner with the 9th National Assembly to enhance sustainability of democracy, and urged the leadership to support their welfare and address the other challenges faced by staff.