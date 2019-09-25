<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The House of Representatives on Tuesday commenced a process of halting further proliferation of nylon and plastic bags, especially by commercial outlets and market traders in the country.

Consequently, the House mandated its Committee on Environment to investigate the circumstances surrounding the non-implementation of plastic policy of the Federal Government with a view to ensuring the reduction of nylon and plastic pollution in the society.

The House further urged the Federal Ministry of Environment to carry out a sustainable campaign on the dangers of nylon and plastic wastes and to as a matter of urgency initiate a programme for collection and recycling of plastic wastes across the country.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion on matters of urgent public importance, titled: “Need to Curtail Nylon and Plastic Pollution” and moved by Hon Chukwuka Umeoji (APGA, Anambra) on the floor of the House.

Umeoji while debating the motion noted that over 15% of solid wastes generated in major cities across the country are from nylons and plastics.

He further argued that due to inadequate supply of drinking water in most homes, most households resort to sachet water thereby generating large volume of wastes.

He expressed concerns that the burning of nylons and plastics wastes cause air pollution due to the release of poisonous gases into the air which jeopardize public health and deplete the ozone layer.

The lawmaker also informed the House that organic waste posed a lesser hazard to the environment due to its easy decomposition while inorganic wastes like nylon and plastics constituted serious environmental hazards because it takes more than 30 years for them to decompose.