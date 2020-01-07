<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The House of Representatives is considering a bill to mandate the Federal and State governments to install Close Circuit Televisions (CCTVs), across the country, in order to check insecurity.

Besides, the Bill when it becomes law intends to jail or heavily fine private firms that fail, to install the security device.

A Bill for an Act to that effect is entitled: “Integration of Private Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Infrastructure into the National Security Network in Nigeria Bill, 2019”.

The Bill obtained by newsmen on Tuesday is sponsored by Rep. Awaji-Inombek D. Abiante, representing Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency of Rivers State, on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The Bill makes provision for the integration of Private CCTV infrastructure into the National Security Network in Nigeria, and to compel “every private organization in Nigeria”, to within six months of the Act coming into effect, “install CCTV within and outside its premises with a view to maintaining perimeter security in medium-high secure areas and installations, observing behaviour of people in order to detect criminal activities within and outside the geographical location of the company, observe criminals within a reasonable time frame, providing a visual record of activities in situations where it is necessary to maintain proper security access control”.

It warns that any “company or organization in Nigeria that refuses, out of neglect to install CCTV Camera within and outside its premises, is liable to a fine of at least, N500,000 or an imprisonment of six months or both”.

It says “Continual refusal to install CCTV camera, shall attract a fine of at least 1 million nairas or year imprisonment or both”.

It also warns that “Where there is a complaint of missing items, lives and property, and the company/organisation within the complaint area, is unable to make its CCTV available to the law enforcement agents during the course of its Investigation, such company/organisation shall be liable for negligence and charged as an accomplice of the crime”.

The Bill charges High Courts of States to exercise jurisdiction over offences committed, while Federal High Courts will exercise same within the Federal Capital.

Under the new law, “All the private companies in Nigeria, shall apply or inform the Commissioner of Police in its area of jurisdiction, about the installation of the CCTV within and outside its premises”.

The sponsor of the instrument, says “the broad objective of this Bill, is to expand the security network infrastructure in Nigeria with a view to protecting the lives and properties of citizens”.