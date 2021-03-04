



A member of the House of Representatives, Yuguda Hassan-Kila, has passed on.

He died on Thursday at the age of 65 years.

Hassan-Kila represented Gwaram Federal Constituency of Jigawa State in the House.

A media aide to Jigawa governor, Auwal Sankara, confirmed the death of the federal lawmaker to newsmen. He said he died at the National Hospital, Abuja, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Governor Muhammad Badaru has condoled with the family of the deceased, his constituents in Gwaram and the entire people of the state over the loss.





Hassan-Kila became the second federal lawmaker from Jigawa State to die in the current National Assembly, following Muhammad Adamu Fagen-Gawo who died in December 2019.

Hassan-Kila was a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and was serving in the House of Representatives for the second time.

He hailed from Kila in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Before he went into politics, he was with the Nigeria Customs Service where he rose to the position of comptroller of customs.