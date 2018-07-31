A member of the House of Representatives, Mr Abubakar Chika Adamu, claimed that the civil service remains the hub of corrupt practices in the country.

Speaking in Abuja, he maintained that the on-going war against corrupt practices can only be won if the entire civil service is overhauled by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Particularly, the lawmaker was miffed at the way the zonal project meant for the officials of the Federal Ministry of Works, Power and Housing handled his constituency.

He claimed that the ministry failed to sink functional solar powered boreholes worth N42 million meant for his constituents in Shiroro, Rafi and Munya councils of Niger State even when there was a non-existent bill of quantity to justify the expenditure.

The lawmaker who hinted that he might not seek re-election in the forthcoming 2019 poll claimed that overtures to the Minister of the ministry, Mr Babatunde Fashola, to wade into the matter failed to yield result.

The lawmaker who swore he has never indulged in underhand dealings in his public service career explained that the non-implementation of his constituency projects was partly responsible for the reason behind the negative perception of the National Assembly members by a section of Nigerians.

He said: “One of the major reason is lack of public trust.

“A lot of people insult us. I can’t remain where I feel people don’t trust me.

“The impression out there is some of us politician are thieves.

“I did not come here to provide motorcycles and boreholes.

“I am not here to alleviate poverty but I am here to put in place the structures that can take my people out of poverty.”