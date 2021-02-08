



A member of the House of Representatives from Abia State, Ossy Prestige, had passed on.

The late lawmaker, Aba North/South Federal Constituency of Abia State, died after a protracted illness.

He was elected on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

House spokesperson, Benjamin Kalu, also confirmed the death in an SMS sent to newsmen.

“He has been confirmed dead by a family member,” he said.





Another source, who is part of the House leadership, also confirmed that the deceased passed on.

“Yes, it is true that he has died. It will be announced during plenary tomorrow and the House would adjourn,” the member who doesn’t want his name mentioned because he was not authories to speak, said.

The late Mr Prestige is the third member of the House that has passed on during the current ninth assembly.

The two others who passed on before him are Jaafaru Illiyasu and Mohammed Faggen-Gawo.