



More than 100 members of Oluyole-Ibadan Federal Constituency on Saturday received empowerment items from Rep. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, the lawmaker representing the area in House of Representatives.

Newsmen report that among the items distributed were six tricycles, 22 motorcycles, two freezers and 100 cartons on assorted drinks for petty traders.

Newsmen report that the lawmaker also inaugurated a giant motorized bore-hole project in Olubi Village, a block of two classrooms at St. Thomas Primary School, Longe and Ifelodun Primary School at Muslim area in Ibadan.

Akande-Sadipe, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, said that the empowerment was aimed at improving the socio-economic situation of the beneficiaries.

The lawmaker explained that the items were given based on the identified socio economic gaps within her constituency, saying the effort was to ensure wealth creation.

She said that the constituents deserved such benefits, having enjoyed their unflinching support throughout her political sojourn.

According to her, “the empowerment programme rounds off my one week fraternisation with members of the constituency.





“During this time, I visited youths, police stations and elders in the constituency with basic development issues discussed.

“I wish to let you know that no fewer than 5000 constituents have benefitted in my various empowerment programmes since May 29, 2019.”

Akande-Sadipe said that the empowerment programme was a fall out of her longtime search to alleviate poverty in her constituency, saying the effect of coronavirus (COVID-19) required constant attention of lawmakers.

The lawmaker said that as a representative of the people, she would not rest on her oars in providing solutions to the needs of her constituency during her tenure of office.

“The beneficiaries of the empowerment programme today were carefully selected from all the wards. We would ensure we reach out to as many as we can,” she said.

She called on all beneficiaries to follow the spirit of becoming fishermen, promising to continue with her commitment to the constituents.

Akande-Sadipe promised more upcoming projects in the area of social amenities such as rural water, electrification projects, police post, amongst others.

Some of the beneficiaries, in their various remarks, thanked the lawmaker for the gesture and promised their continuous support.