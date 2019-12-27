<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos, has urged Federal Government and security agencies to do everything possible to secure the release of Jennifer Ukambong Samuel, an aide worker who was abducted with several others by Boko Haram in the North East.

Bagos, in a press statement in Jos on Friday described the incident as sad and pathetic, and called for her release and other indigenes of Plateau who were abducted in different occasions in the North East.

“I, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos condemn the abduction of the daughter of Plateau State by Boko Haram in the North East. I however, call for immediate action to be taken by the Federal Government to facilitate the release of this great Plateau Citizens who were abducted in the North East.

“I am deeply saddened by this situation where Plateau citizens are being abducted, and the recent is that of a Medical Aide worker with Alliance for international Medical Action, Miss Jennifer Ukambong Samuel. As a lawmaker, i am disturbed that innocent Plateau Citizens have been abducted by Boko Haram in Borno State.

“I plead for the immediate release of this innocent citizens of Plateau State who are mostly youths with professional callings and have dedicated themselves working in northeast to providing humanitarian help to victims of insurgency.”

He said the abduction is a sad moment that calls for immediate security and Government attention, adding that it is unfortunate that Ukambong, who is an orphaned, was kidnapped along with several others in a brutal ambush along Monguno-Maiduguri road on Sunday, 22nd December, 2019, the day she was marking the 21st remembrance of her dear father’s demise.

“I want to join other spirited individuals by condemning this act of inhumanity. I also pray that the Federal Government through the various security agencies will take immediate action to ensure the safe release of our innocent Sister.”