The House of Representatives has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for granting pardon to 2600 inmates at various Custodial centres the country.

The House Committee Chairman on Reformatory Institutions, Rep. Anayo Edwin, in a statement, on Friday, said the gesture would go a long way in decongesting the custodial centres.

Recall that the lawmaker had earlier charged stakeholders in the administration of criminal justice in the Country to urgently consider and carry out jail delivery and adopt more liberal bail conditions for Awaiting Trial Men (ATM) to decongest custodial centres in the wake of the protest by inmates of Kaduna centre over fears of COVID-19 infestation.

Rep. Edwin expressed appreciation to President Buhari for responding swiftly to the call, noting that the President’s gesture would reduce the workload of the officers, improve the welfare of inmates and reduce the possibilities and fears of an outbreak of the deadly coronavirus at the custodial centres across the country.





He charged the State Governors to emulate Mr President by urgently granting pardon to certain categories of convicts and those standing trial for state offences, as that would help to further decongest the custodial centres.

The lawmaker noted that this would also help the country from the onerous challenge which the spread of COVID-19 might pose on the country.

He assured that the Ninth House of Representatives, under the leadership of Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, remained committed to the improvement of the Nigeria Correctional Service, including the welfare of staff and inmates and would continue to support every effort of the executive arm of government geared towards the repositioning of the country’s reformatory institutions.