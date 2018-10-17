



The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the executive to immediately commence negotiations with Boko Haram terrorists towards the cessation of hostilities and release of abducted citizens.

This resolution was reached following the execution of Saifura Khorsa and Hauwa Liman of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) by Boko Haram.

In the motion brought under matters of urgent public importance by Chike Okafor (APC, Imo), the lawmakers also urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts in collaborating with other countries of the world to acquire advanced technology for terrorism information gathering and satellite full imagery devices that could help in the fight against terrorism.

The House also urged the development partners not to relent in their aid and support for counterterrorism in Nigeria.

Okafor, in his argument, said it was unfortunate that Boko Haram went ahead to carry out its threat despite the ongoing negotiations.

“On the 1st day of March, 2018, three selfless citizens of Nigeria who are voluntary health workers with the United Nations Children Funds (UNICEF) and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Saifura Khorsa, Hauwa Mohammed Liman, and Alice Loksha were abducted by Boko Haram in Rann, Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State.

“These health workers, apart from being mothers, wives, sisters, daughters, and constituents, were voluntary health workers providing healthcare and humanitarian assistance to devastated victims of the Boko Haram sect in Rann.

“The moment the news of the abduction of three health workers got to the Federal Government, the Federal Government immediately opened up a negotiation channel with the sect for the safe release of the abductees and also received briefs from UNICEF and ICRC.

“It is unfortunate to note that despite the negotiation by the Federal Government for the safe release of these innocent Nigerians, the Boko Haram sect towed this path of tragic execution of two of the captives.

“The remaining abductee, Alice Loksha, together with Leah Sharibu who was kidnapped in February 19, 2019, alongside dozens of her schoolmates in Dapchi, Yobe State, are still under captivity as the sect threatened to use them as slaves,” Okafor said.

Speaking on the motion, Kingsley Chinda recalled that the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, once stated that a president who could not tackle insecurity should resign.

Relying on el-Rufai’s comment, Chinda said President Buhari had failed to secure Nigerians and should resign.

“This is one area that we have agreed that the present system has failed. Issues of security on the floor of this House have been discussed more than any other issue.

“There is no month that we have not discussed issues of security. How long are we going to keep on passing resolutions that are not implemented?

“We must begin to exercise the power that we have. The primary responsibility of any government is to protect the lives and property of the people.

“The present governor of Kaduna had said in 2014 that the then government, having failed to tackle insecurity, should resign. I agree with him. The present administration of Buhari, having failed to tackle the security challenges, should resign. There are others we are very sure can do better even within their cycle. Mr. President should tender his resignation,” Chinda said.

In other contributions, members strongly condemned the unhealthy development even as others noted that President Muhammadu Buhari had failed in the security of the country.

Nnanna Igbokwe (Imo, APC) said the government was supposed to secure voluntary health workers.

“We will expect that people like this are supposed to be secured by the state. We don’t know the causes of these. If we don’t nip them in the bud, it will continue to happen. This is not the first time it is happening, meaning our efforts are not enough.

“The House has to resolve and condemn this act. Then we urge the Federal Government to intensify actions in protecting those outside, otherwise more persons will be abducted.

“We have approved money for security agencies. We have approved money for the Federal Government. We can approve more. They should live up to their responsibilities.”

Also contributing, Johnson Agbonayinma (Edo, APC) asked Boko Haram to sheathe its swords.

“Here, we have Christians and Muslims, but above all, we were all created by God. That Boko Haram is still killing our brothers and sisters in the North-East, I want to say that enough is enough on the killings that are going on in this country.”

Adopting Chinda’s argument, Nicholas Ossai (Delta, PDP) also said the issue of security has gone beyond the conventional way of fighting it.

He called for a total overhaul of the national security architecture with a view to bringing it at par with international best practices in order to win the war against terrorism.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja spoke with Mohammed Liman, father of Hauwa Liman who was slain by Boko Haram terrorists.

During the telephone conversation, President Buhari commiserated with the family and assured Miss Liman’s father that the Nigerian government did everything possible to save his daughter’s life, expressing sadness that all the efforts turned out unsuccessful.

He regretted that her commitment to helping victims of the Boko Haram insurgency ended in such a brutal way.

The president also spoke with Peter Maurer, the President of the ICRC, extending condolences on the loss of the midwife.

He lauded the ICRC for the great work they had been doing in Nigeria by providing healthcare services to victims of insurgency in some of the most affected areas.

He also appealed to the ICRC to continue their services in Nigeria, and not give up, despite the unfortunate and painful loss of their staff.

According to the president, Nigeria needs the ICRC and the government will continue to do all it can to protect staff of the organisation and other aid workers that are providing much-needed humanitarian services in the North-East region, which had been affected by almost a decade-long conflict.

Meanwhile, the parents of Hauwa have demanded that the body of their slain daughter be released to them as a proof of her death.

Hauwa’s mother who spoke in Hausa said: “They were looking for ransom and the president promised that they will be released and the time given was too short. In my strong believe I am very sure my daughter is alive somewhere, they should release her to me please.”

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for those responsible for the killing of Ms. Hauwa Mohammed Liman, to be brought to justice.

Guterres, in a statement issued in New York, said he was appalled and strongly condemned the killing of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) aid worker in North-East.

“Those responsible for this killing must be brought to justice,” the Secretary-General demanded.

The UN chief expressed his concern for the safety and well-being of the remaining hostages and called for their immediate release.

The Secretary-General emphasised that all parties to the conflict must protect aid workers who provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to the millions of people in need in North-East Nigeria.

He expressed deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Liman and solidarity with the president and staff of the ICRC.