



Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, has congratulated Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on his 64th birthday on Monday.

Wase in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma lauded the vice president for his commitment to the growth and sustenance of democracy in the country saying “he has been an asset to our democracy and deserved to be celebrated”.

The Deputy Speaker described Prof. Osinbajo as “a gentleman who has teamed up with President Muhammadu Buhari to move the nation to the next level”.

Wase said: “On behalf of my family, my constituents, and indeed all members of the House of Representatives, I wish to sincerely thank God for the life of our dear vice president who will be 64 years of age on Monday, March 8, 2021.





“I pray that God will grant him many more years healthy living and continuous service to the nation”.

The deputy Speaker further said that Osinbajo was one among many Nigerians who genuinely believes in the unity and indivisibility of Nigeria adding that “with leaders like him, Nigeria will certainly attain greater heights”.

“Osinbajo has been a pillar of strength to the party” recalling his contributions as the commissioner of justice and Attorney General of Lagos state before becoming the vice president.

“The Vice President has come a long way in his service to the nation. As commissioner of justice and Attorney general of Lagos State, he contributed immensely in reforming the justice system”.

He described the vice president as “a reservoir of law and a renowned teacher and devout Christian who has always lived above board”.