



Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase has appealed to the Nigerian youths to give Peace a chance and not to take laws into their hands on matters that government has promised to address head long.

Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives in a statement issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Mohammed Puma, and made available to newsmen in Jos urged the youths in Plateau and other states of the federation to give peace a chance, saying the federal and state governments, as well as the National Assembly, were already doing everything humanly possible within their Powers to ensure that the demands of the #EndSars protesters are met.





“The federal, state government and the National Assembly are doing all that needs to be done to ensure justice for the victims of police brutality. Let us therefore cooperate with relevant government agencies who are working day and night to ensure our safety,” Wase stressed.

The Deputy speaker added that the Nigerian police force leadership has taken note of the EndSars Agitations and advised the protesters not to vent their anger on the entire states and the country at large.

”Let us not destroy our collective heritage while trying to right the wrong of others. Two wrongs don’t make right.” Hon Wase stressed.