



The House of Representatives has condemned the execution of the International Committee of the Red Cross voluntary health worker, Hauwa Liman, by the Boko Haram terrorists.

The lawmakers, who made the condemnation at a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, in Abuja on Tuesday, also observed a minute silence for the deceased.

They urged the Federal Government to urgently commence further negotiation for the safe release of the remaining abductees.

Moving the motion, Hon. Chike Okafor noted that three voluntary health workers with the United Nations Children Fund and International Committee of the Red Cross; Saifura Khorsa, Hauwa Liman and Alice Loksha, were abducted by Boko Haram in Ran, Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno.

Okafor said: “The House also notes that these health workers, apart from being mothers, wives, sisters, daughters and constituents, they were voluntary health workers.

“They provide healthcare and humanitarian assistance to devastated victims of Boko Haram sect in Rann, Kala Balge Local Government Area.”

Okafor recalled that the moment the news of their abduction got to the Federal Government, government immediately opened up a negotiation channel with the terror group for the safe release of the abductees.

He said: “Besides, the Federal Government also received briefs from UNICEF and ICRC.”

The lawmaker, however, said that it was unfortunate that despite the negotiation initiated by the Federal Government for their rescue, the insurgents executed two of the captives.

Okafor said: “Cognisant that the remaining abductee, Alice Loksha, together with Leah Sharibu who was kidnapped on February 19, 2018, alongside dozens of her schoolmates in Dapchi, Yobe, are still under captivity as the sect threatened to use them as slaves.”

Contributing, Hon. Ralph Igbokwe also expressed anger over the development.

On his part, Hon. Johnson Agbonayinma who condemned the act, stressed that no one had the right to take anyone’s life.

For Hon. Chinda Ogundu urged governments at all levels to intensify their efforts at combating insecurity.

Ogindu said: “How long shall we continue to discuss insecurity in Nigeria. We must begin to exercise the powers that we have because the primary function of any government is to protect the lives and property of its citizens.”

Hon. Ossai Ossai said the present security issue in the country was beyond the conventional method it was being addressed.

The House, in its resolution, urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts at collaborating with other countries of to acquire advance technology for gathering information on terrorism and satellite full imagery devices that could help in the fight against terrorism.

It also called on the development partners not to relent in their aid and support for counter-terrorism operations in the country.

When the speaker put the matter on a voice vote, it was unanimously supported by the lawmakers.