The House of Representatives has “strongly” condemned the recent attack on men of the 271 Nigerian Air Force Detachment, Birnin Gwari, by bandits at Ungwan Yako along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road.

Chairman of the Committee on Air Force, Mr Shehu Mohammed, described the attack as barbaric, which he said was targeted at people of the community but for the gallant effort by the NAF men.

Mohammed, who is representing Koko-Besse/Maiyama Federal Constituency of Kebbi State, in a statement issued on Saturday, condoled with the NAF personnel who paid the supreme price in the process.





He said, “Members of the committee want to use this medium to condemn the attack on the Air Force personnel and commiserate with the force and the family of the fallen hero who died at the battlefield. This is sad news for us and to Nigeria as a whole, as we look forward to the quick recovery for the personnel who sustained various degrees of injury.”

The NAF had, through its spokesman Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, on Friday announced that “the troops were able to disperse the over 70 bandits who had laid an ambush, killing several (Bandits) in the process.”

Daramola had also said, “Unfortunately, one NAF personnel paid the supreme price in the process while some sustained varying degrees of injury.”

Mohammed, however, called on the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, to redouble the effort in the fight against terrorism in the country.