The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday said it has recovered ‎N1.96 billion for the federal government, between 2010 and 2014.

‎Within the same period, the committee also referred to the Police, the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC‎), the sum of N72bn and US$1.9 million for recovery.

Chairman of the Committee, Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) stated this in Abuja while briefing newsmen on the activities of 8th Assembly’s PAC.

Chinda said two Peugeot 504 cars, one Peugeot 406 car, both valued at N1.5 million; a Berretta pistol, and 13 round live ammunition were also recovered and sent to the federal government.

The briefing was a follow-up to last week’s consideration and adoption ‎of the 2010 “Annual Report of the Auditor-General for the Federation” by the lawmakers‎.