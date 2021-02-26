



The House of Representatives, has called for evidence from the public, to enable it carry out an extensive investigation into alleged malpractices in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Chairman of the house’ Committee on Foreign Affairs, Rep. Yusuf Buba (APC-Adamawa), made the call in a statement issued on Friday, Abuja.

Buba said that the committee had been mandated by the house to investigate alleged incessant malpractices, associated with diplomatic postings.





He explained that the mandate also included other allegations labelled against the ministry.

“The above announcement is necessitated by a motion moved by a member of the House at plenary, which was deliberated upon and referred to the Foreign Affairs Committee for further action,” he said.

Buba who represents Gombi/Hong Federal Constituency in the house, requested that memoranda should be submitted to Suite 1.01 House of Representatives Building (New Wing), latest before the close of work on Monday, March 25, 2021.