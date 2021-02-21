



The House of Representatives Committee on Air force has commiserated with the Nigerian Airforce, families of the ill-fated NAF Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft

In a statement signed by Hon. Shehu Koko, Chairman House Committee on Airforce, while sending out his condolence message on behalf of his committee said he witnessed the incident along with the Chief of Air staff and promised investigation will begin in earnest to determine the remote cause.

Koko said, “this is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash.





“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident. While we mourn with families of the deceased, we urge Nigerians to remain calm and await the outcome of the investigation,” he said.

The lawmaker who represents Maiyama/Koko Besse Federal Constituency in Kebbi state noted that the committee under the leadership of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila is deeply saddened by this development and will work with the Chief of Air Staff to unravel the remote cause.

He said we also commiserate with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We highly regret the loss of our gallant officers who apparently were on a mission to rescue the kidnapped students in Kagara community in Niger State,” he said.