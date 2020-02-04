<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The House of Representatives committee on Public Accounts has resolved to carry out a status inquiry into the activities of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), including details of its audited accounts in the last six years.





The committee chairman, Rep. Oluwole Oke (PDP, Osun), gave the ruling at the ongoing investigation into alleged deliberate and reckless refusal of non Treasury Funded Ministries, Department and Agencies of government to render their audited accounts to the office of the Auditor General of the Federation.

This followed an admission by the head of the agency that it could not have its accounts audited due to failures of the previous management to hire an external Auditor to that effect.